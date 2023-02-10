Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Directors Report and the Audited Statement of Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS, OPERTAIONS STATE OF AFFAIRS:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2022-2023 2021-2022 2022-2023 2021-2022 Total Revenue from operations 260.33 19.90 260.33 19.90 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) 12.36 13.87 12.36 13.87 Total Expenses 201.55 14.59 201.55 14.59 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 71.14 19.18 71.14 19.18 Less: Taxation a) Current Tax 22.20 5.99 22.20 5.99 a. Deferred Tax - - - Profit / (Loss) After Tax 48.94 13.19 48.94 13.19 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Total profit/(Loss) for the period 48.94 13.19 48.94 13.19 Earning per Equity Share- Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 0.07 0019 0.07 0019

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

STANDALONE

On Standalone basis, the total revenue of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 was Rs. 260.33 lakhs as against Rs. 19.90 Lakhs for the previous Financial Year. The net profit for the Financial Year 2022-23 is Rs. 48.94 lakhs as against the net profit of Rs. 13.19 lakhs for the previous Financial Year.

CONSOLIDATED

The total revenue of the Company for the Financial Year under review on Consolidated basis was Rs. 260.33 lakhs for the Financial Year 2022-23. The net profit of Rs. 48.94 Lakhs for the Financial Year 2022-23.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

RESERVES

During the year your Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2023 is Rs. 91.51 Lakhs.

SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized Share Capital: During the year under review, there was no change in authorized share capital of the Company. Authorized share capital of the company as on March 31, 2023 was Rs.7,50,00,000 comprising of 7,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.1 each.

Paid-up Share Capital: During the year under review, there was no change in paid up share capital of the Company. Paid up share capital of the company as on March 31, 2023 was Rs.6,85,48,000 comprising of 6,85,48,000 equity shares of Rs.1 each.

ISSUE OF SHARES

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares.

DIVIDEND

Considering the current financial position of your Company and future prospects, your directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year.

UNPAID / UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

There is no amount of dividend lying the unpaid or unclaimed dividend account of the Company.

SHARES TRANSFERRED TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

No shares were transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There are no major material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company after the end of the financial year and up to date of this report.

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Five (5) times during the year under review. The dates on which the meetings were held are 30.05.2022, 14.08.2022, 08.09.2022, 14.11.2022 and 10.02.2023.

APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Re-appointment of Mr. Amaresh Rao Gaikward as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 19.02.2024.

Mr. Hriday Bahri retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

As required under regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointment are given as under:

Name of the Director Amaresh Rao Gaikward Hriday Bahri Date of Birth 24.10.1969 16.01.1997 Qualification Graduate Graduate Expertise in specific functional areas Over 24 Years of experience of real estates focusing in the area of marketing and leasing. He has done Business Administration in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure and specializes in sales and marketing. His passion & experience in hospitality & real estate sector is highly appreciated. His contribution to industry since the last few years has been very immense and remarkable. Names of Listed entities in which the person also holds the Directorship and the membership of Committees of the board -- -- Shareholding of non-executive Directors. -- -- No. of Shares held in the Company -- 75,20,000 Inter se relationship with any Director -- Father of Mr. Hriday Bahri

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS:

The Company has received declarations from Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, the Company has also received declarations from the Independent Directors to the effect that they have complied with the Code of Conduct of Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Direct meetings with the Chairman are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarisation programme held in FY 2022-2023 are also disclosed on the Companys website.

PROFICIENCY OF DIRECTORS:

The Company is making efforts in the process of registration of Independent Directors with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. All the Independent Directors shall undertake the test as prescribed.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management.

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee lays down the criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board of Directors and Committees of the Board.

The criteria for performance evaluation is based on the parameters like attendance and participation at the meetings of the Board and Committees thereof, contribution to strategic decision making, review of financial statements, business performance. The evaluation of Board of Directors is performed by the Board after seeking all the inputs from the Directors and the Board Committees by seeking inputs from the Committee members.

The performance evaluation of the individual directors is done by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman is done by a separate meeting of independent directors after taking inputs from the Executive directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(C) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

5. That the Directors have lain down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Sections 92 & 134(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is also available on the Companys website.

NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

There have been no Companies which have become or ceased to be the Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

As on 31st March, 2023, the Company has one Subsidiary Company namely Delicieux Restaurants Private Limited. The Financial performance of the Subsidiary Company is mentioned in FORM AOC- 1 in accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 which is annexed as Annexure I to this Annual Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

N G Rao & Associates., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 137193W) has resigned as Statutory Auditors of the Company before the expiry of their tenure. Accordingly, the appointment of S. D. Mehta & Co, as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of resigned auditors is placed for approval to the Shareholders. The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

S. D. Mehta & Co, Chartered Accountants are being appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of 29th AGM held in the year 2023, until the conclusion of the 34th AGM to be held in the year 2028.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

There have been no frauds reported by the Auditors u/s 143(12).

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. Ravi & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

In terms of the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 3 & 4 of The Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (f) & Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed Ms. Payal Bafna, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake Secretarial Audit of the Company for Financial Year ending 31.03.2023.

The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith vide Annexure-II of this Report.

QUALIFICATIONS IN AUDIT REPORTS:

Explanations or comments by the Board on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made

(a) Statutory Auditors Report:

The Board has duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and has noted that the same does not have any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks. However, the Board decided to further strengthen the existing system and procedures to meet all kinds of challenges and growth in the market expected in the coming years.

(b) Secretarial Audit Report:

The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 on the Compliances according to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, and has noted that the same does not have any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year which attracts the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for approval. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and are in repetitive in nature.

None of the Directors have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, except payments made to them in the form of remuneration, rent, sitting fees and interest on unsecured loans.

The Company has not entered into any contracts/arrangements with related parties referred to Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm length transaction during the year and details of the related party transactions disclosed herewith in Form AOC-2 in Annexure - III

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 provides the threshold limit for applicability of the CSR to a Company i.e.

(a) net worth of the Company to be Rs.500 crore or more; or

(b) turnover of the company to be Rs.1,000 crore or more; or

(c) net profit of the company to be Rs.5 crore or more. As the Company does not fall under any of the threshold limits given above, the provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL 2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

COMMITTEES:

(I). AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Brief Description of Terms of Reference: - The terms of reference of the Audit Committee encompasses the requirements of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and, interalia, includes: Overview of the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statements reflect a true and fair position and that sufficient and credible information is disclosed. Recommending the appointment and removal of external auditors, fixation of audit fee and also approval for payment for any other services. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding Rs. 100 Crores or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision. consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders. Reviewing with management the annual financial statements before submission to the Board, focusing on:

1. Matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act;

2. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

3. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

4. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

5. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

6. Disclosure of any related party transactions;

7. Modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

Review of the quarterly financial statements with the management before submission to the board for approval; Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter; Review and monitor statutory auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process; Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions with related parties; Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; Review of valuation of undertakings or assets of the company wherever it is necessary; Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; Review with the management, statutory auditors and the internal auditors about the nature and scope of audits and of the adequacy of internal control systems;

Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure, coverage and frequency of internal audit; discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on; Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board; discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; Look into the reasons for any substantial defaults in payment to the depositors, debenture-holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividend) and creditors, if any; Review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism; Approval of appointment of Chief Financial Officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate; Review of the following information:

1. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Internal Auditor;

5. Statement of deviations

Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the Listing Regulations. Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the Listing Regulations. Carrying out any other function as may be referred to the Committee by the Board. xxii. Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part C of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations. Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part C of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

The previous Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 30th September 2022 and Chairman of the Audit Committee, attended previous AGM.

The composition of the Audit Committee and the attendance of each member of the Audit Committee are given below:

During the Financial Year 2022-23, (5) Five meetings of the Audit Committee were held on the 30.05.2022, 14.08.2022, 08.09.2022, 14.11.2022 and 10.02.2023.

The details of the composition of the Committee and attendance of the members at the meetings are given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended M. Sridhar Chairman NED(I) 5 5 Sowmya Ranganath Member NED(I) 5 5 Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy Member NED(I) 5 5

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent Director

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors.

(II). NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Brief Description of Terms of Reference:

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration committee constituted in terms of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are as under:

To approve the fixation/revision of remuneration of Executive Directors of the Company and while approving:

1. To take into account the financial position of the Company, trend in the industry, appointees qualification, experience, past performance, past remuneration etc. 2. To bring out objectivity in determining the remuneration package while striking a balance between the interest of the Company and the Shareholders.

To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and to recommend to the Board their appointment and /or removal. To carry out evaluation of every Directors performance. To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

1. use the services of an external agencies, if required;

2. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and 3. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

To formulate the criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board.

To recommend/review remuneration of the Managing Director and Whole-time Director(s) based on their performance and defined assessment criteria. devising a policy on diversity of board of directors; appointment whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors. Recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Remuneration Policy:

The objectives of the remuneration policy are to motivate Directors to excel in their performance, recognize their contribution and retain talent in the organization and reward merit.

The remuneration levels are governed by industry pattern, qualifications and experience of the Directors, responsibilities shouldered, individual performance etc.

None of the Directors is drawing any Commission, Perquisites, Retirement benefits etc., During the Financial Year 2022-23, One meeting of Committee was held on 10.02.2023. The details of composition of the Committee are given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended M. Sridhar Chairman NED(I) 1 1 Sowmya Ranganath Member NED(I) 1 1 Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy Member NED(I) 1 1

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent Director

POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE

1. Scope:

This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, in case of their appointment as independent Directors of the Company.

2. Terms and References:

2.1 “Director” means a director appointed to the Board of a Company.

2.2 “Nomination and Remuneration Committee means the committee constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reg. 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015.

2.3 “Independent Director” means a director referred to in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

Qualifications and criteria

3.1.1 The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Board, shall review on annual basis, appropriate skills, knowledge and experience required of the Board as a whole and its individual members. The objective is to have a board with diverse background and experience that are relevant for the Companys operations.

3.1.2 In evaluating the suitability of individual Board member the NR Committee may take into account factors, such as:

General understanding of the companys business dynamics, global business and social perspective;

Educational and professional background

Standing in the profession;

Personal and professional ethics, integrity and values;

Willingness to devote sufficient time and energy in carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively.

3.1.3 The proposed appointee shall also fulfill the following requirements: shall possess a Director Identification Number; shall not be disqualified under the Companies Act, 2013;

shall Endeavour to attend all Board Meeting and Wherever he is appointed as a Committee Member, the Committee Meeting;

shall abide by the code of Conduct established by the company for Directors and senior Management personnel;

shall disclose his concern or interest in any company or companies or bodies corporate, firms, or other association of individuals including his shareholding at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year and thereafter whenever there is a change in the disclosures already made;

Such other requirements as may be prescribed, from time to time, under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other relevant laws.

3.1.4 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall evaluate each individual with the objective of having a group that best enables the success of the companys business.

3.2 Criteria of independence

3.2.1 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall assess the independence of Directors at time of appointment/ re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually. The Board shall re-assess determinations of independence when any new interest or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

3.2.2 The criteria of independence shall be in accordance with guidelines as laid down in Companies Act, 2013 and reg. 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3.2.3 The Independent Director shall abide by the “Code for Independent Directors “as specified in Schedule IV to the companies Act, 2013.

3.3 Other Directorships/ Committee Memberships

3.3.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as Director of the company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of, and the time involved in a Director Service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

3.3.2 A Director shall not serve as director in more than 20 companies of which not more than 10 shall be public limited companies.

3.3.3 A Director shall not serve an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed company.

3.3.4 A Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committee or act chairman of more than 5 committee across all companies in which he holds directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

1. Scope:

1.1 This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the company.

2. Terms and Reference:

In this policy the following terms shall have the following meanings:

2.1 “Director” means a director appointed to the Board of the company.

2.2 “Key Managerial Personnel” means

(i) The Chief Executive Office or the managing director or the manager; (ii) The Company Secretary; (iii) The Whole-Time Director; (iv) The Chief Finance Officer; and (v) Such other office as may be prescribed under the companies Act, 2013

2.3 “Nomination and Remuneration Committee” means the committee constituted by Board in accordance with the provisions of section 178 of the companies Act,2013 and reg. 19 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1 Remuneration to Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel

3.1.1 The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration (NR) committee shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Executive Director of the company within the overall approved by the shareholders.

3.1.2 The Board on the recommendation of the NR committee shall also review and approve the remuneration payable to the key managerial personnel of the company.

3.1.3 The Remuneration structure to the Executive Director and key managerial personnel shall include the following components:

(i) Basic pay

(ii) Perquisites and Allowances

(iii) Commission (Applicable in case of Executive Directors) (iv) Retrial benefits (v) Annual performance Bonus

3.1.4 The Annual plan and Objectives for Executive committee shall be reviewed by the NR committee and Annual performance Bonus will be approved by the committee based on the achievement against the Annual plan and Objectives.

3.2 Remuneration to Non Executive Directors

3.2.1 The Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Non Executive Directors of the Company within the overall limits approved by the shareholders as per provisions of the companies act.

3.2.2 Non-Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof. The Non-Executive Directors shall also be entitled to profit related commission in addition to the sitting fees.

3.3. Remuneration to other employees

3.3.1. Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization.

Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.

(III). STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Terms of reference of the committee comprise of various matters provided under Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations and section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which inter-alia include:

Brief description of terms of reference:

Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the Company including complaints related to transfer/ transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

Such other matter as may be specified by the Board from time to time.

Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations

A.) Composition:

During the financial year 2022-23, (1) one meeting of the Stakeholders and Relationship Committee meeting held on the 10.02.2023.

The Details of composition of the Committee are given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended M. Sridhar Chairman NED(I) 1 1 Sowmya Ranganath Member NED(I) 1 1 Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy Member NED(I) 1 1

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent Director

B) Powers:

The Committee has been delegated with the following powers:

To redress shareholder and investor complaints relating to transfer of shares, Dematerialization of Shares, non-receipt of Annual Reports, non-receipt of declared dividend and other allied complaints. To approve, transfer, transmission, and issue of duplicate / fresh share certificate(s) Consolidate and sub-division of share certificates etc. To redress, approve and dispose off any, other complaints, transactions and requests etc., received from any shareholder of the company and investor in general.

The Board has delegated the power to process the transfer and transmission of shares to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents, who process share transfers within a week of lodgement in the case of shares held in physical form.

The Company has designated an exclusive e-mail ID called support@croissance-group.com. for complaints/grievances

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015, a vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. It also provides for necessary safeguards for protection against victimization for whistle blowing in good faith.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015. The same has been placed on the website of the Company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of Sec 73, 74 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014, during the financial year under review.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY COURTS / REGULATORS / TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DISCLOSURE OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

CREDIT & GUARANTEE FACILITIES:

The Company has not availed any Working Capital facilities and Term Loan from Banks during the year under review.

STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in separate annexure forming part of this Report since the company is not paying any remuneration to the Managing Directors, Whole time directors and other independent directors during the year.

There are no employees whose particulars need to be furnished pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

During the year NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

Corporate Governance is not applicable to the company since the Paid-up Equity Share Capital and Net Worth of the Company does not exceed Rs. 10 Crores and Rs. 25 Crores respectively.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 appended as Annexure IV for information of the Members.

POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

ENVIRONMENTS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company always believes in keeping the environment pollution free and is fully committed to its social responsibility. The Company has been taking upmost care in complying with all pollution control measures from time to time strictly as per the directions of the Government.

We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts made by the management and the keen interest shown by the Employees of your Company in this regard.

STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2022-2023 under review, there were no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment against women pending at the beginning of the year or received during the year by the Committee.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and Amended Regulations 2018. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the applicable secretarial standards.

EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA 2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA 5. Buy back shares: NA 6. Disclosure about revision: NA

7. Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA 8. Change in Name of the Company: NA

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016.

No corporate insolvency resolution processes were initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company.

CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and CFO certification of the Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2022-2023 is annexed in this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors, wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company for their continued support for the growth of the Company.