Croissance Ltd Share Price

3.59
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.68
  • Day's High3.78
  • 52 Wk High7.45
  • Prev. Close3.68
  • Day's Low3.5
  • 52 Wk Low 3.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Croissance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

3.68

Prev. Close

3.68

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

3.78

Day's Low

3.5

52 Week's High

7.45

52 Week's Low

3.3

Book Value

1.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Croissance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Oct, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Croissance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Croissance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.74%

Non-Promoter- 40.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Croissance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.92

0.43

0.29

0.27

Net Worth

7.77

7.28

7.14

7.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

0.21

0.13

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-72.62

51.39

-32.09

-15.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.31

0.03

0.01

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.62

51.39

-32.09

-15.74

Op profit growth

-34.68

224.84

-70.61

-18.4

EBIT growth

-34.68

294.19

-75.78

-18.4

Net profit growth

-34.84

347.9

-77.44

-3.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.66

2.6

0.2

0.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.66

2.6

0.2

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.12

0.14

0

Croissance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Croissance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Sridhar

Independent Director

Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahender Singh

Independent Director

Sowmya Ranganath

Whole Time Director

Amaresh Rao Gaikward

Managing Director

Sravan Prabhakar Veledandi

Joint Managing Director

Hemant Bahri

Director

Hriday Bahri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Croissance Ltd

Summary

Croissance Limited (formerly known Swagruha Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Nov.94. The Company is presently promoted by Sravan Veledandiprabhakar and Reshma Narain. The Company is primarily engaged in engaged in Realty operating services.The company set up its unit in the Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 2000 ltr pa of enbucrilate tissue adhesive, a sterile tissue adhesive for surgical wound closure. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.In 2000, the laboratory and pilot plant set up at Hyderabad was made operational and the Company took up commercial operation.
Company FAQs

What is the Croissance Ltd share price today?

The Croissance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Croissance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Croissance Ltd is ₹24.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Croissance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Croissance Ltd is 0 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Croissance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Croissance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Croissance Ltd is ₹3.3 and ₹7.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Croissance Ltd?

Croissance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.31%, 3 Years at -27.23%, 1 Year at -23.97%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at -8.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Croissance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Croissance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.26 %

