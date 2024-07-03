SectorRealty
Open₹3.68
Prev. Close₹3.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹3.78
Day's Low₹3.5
52 Week's High₹7.45
52 Week's Low₹3.3
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.92
0.43
0.29
0.27
Net Worth
7.77
7.28
7.14
7.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
0.21
0.13
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-72.62
51.39
-32.09
-15.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.04
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.62
51.39
-32.09
-15.74
Op profit growth
-34.68
224.84
-70.61
-18.4
EBIT growth
-34.68
294.19
-75.78
-18.4
Net profit growth
-34.84
347.9
-77.44
-3.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.66
2.6
0.2
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
2.6
0.2
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.12
0.14
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M Sridhar
Independent Director
Chitmi Srinivasa Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahender Singh
Independent Director
Sowmya Ranganath
Whole Time Director
Amaresh Rao Gaikward
Managing Director
Sravan Prabhakar Veledandi
Joint Managing Director
Hemant Bahri
Director
Hriday Bahri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Croissance Ltd
Summary
Croissance Limited (formerly known Swagruha Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Nov.94. The Company is presently promoted by Sravan Veledandiprabhakar and Reshma Narain. The Company is primarily engaged in engaged in Realty operating services.The company set up its unit in the Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 2000 ltr pa of enbucrilate tissue adhesive, a sterile tissue adhesive for surgical wound closure. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.In 2000, the laboratory and pilot plant set up at Hyderabad was made operational and the Company took up commercial operation.
Read More
The Croissance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Croissance Ltd is ₹24.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Croissance Ltd is 0 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Croissance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Croissance Ltd is ₹3.3 and ₹7.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Croissance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.31%, 3 Years at -27.23%, 1 Year at -23.97%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at -8.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.