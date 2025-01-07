Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
0.21
0.13
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-72.62
51.39
-32.09
-15.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.08
As % of sales
9.56
7.14
41.01
43.52
Other costs
-0.02
-0.14
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.79
70.37
48.5
32.27
Operating profit
0.03
0.04
0.01
0.04
OPM
53.63
22.47
10.47
24.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0.04
0.01
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-26
-24.99
-31.54
-30.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.03
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.03
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-34.84
347.9
-77.44
-3.24
NPM
39.44
16.57
5.6
16.86
