iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Croissance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.54
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:07:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Croissance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

0.21

0.13

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-72.62

51.39

-32.09

-15.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.08

As % of sales

9.56

7.14

41.01

43.52

Other costs

-0.02

-0.14

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.79

70.37

48.5

32.27

Operating profit

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.04

OPM

53.63

22.47

10.47

24.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-26

-24.99

-31.54

-30.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.03

0

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.03

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-34.84

347.9

-77.44

-3.24

NPM

39.44

16.57

5.6

16.86

Croissance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Croissance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.