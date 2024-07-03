Croissance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0.66
0.83
0.2
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
0.83
0.2
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.09
0.05
0
Total Income
0.66
0.92
0.25
0.04
Total Expenditure
0.52
0.72
0.12
0.02
PBIDT
0.14
0.2
0.14
0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.14
0.2
0.13
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.14
0.2
0.11
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
0.2
0.11
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
0.2
0.11
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.03
0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.21
24.09
70
50
PBDTM(%)
21.21
24.09
65
50
PATM(%)
21.21
24.09
55
25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.