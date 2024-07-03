Croissance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.06
0.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.06
0.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.1
0.01
0
0
Total Income
0.13
0.1
0.01
0.06
0.16
Total Expenditure
0.29
0.1
0.06
0.03
0.08
PBIDT
-0.16
0.01
-0.05
0.03
0.08
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.16
0.01
-0.05
0.03
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.16
0.01
-0.07
0.03
0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.16
0.01
-0.07
0.03
0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.16
0.01
-0.07
0.03
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
0
-0.01
0
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
50
50
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
50
50
PATM(%)
0
0
0
50
50
