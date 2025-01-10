Croissance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.92
0.43
0.29
0.27
Net Worth
7.77
7.28
7.14
7.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.49
0.41
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.26
7.77
7.55
7.12
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.27
7.78
7.55
7.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.37
0.92
1.46
1.15
Debtor Days
9,267.82
1,998.16
Other Current Assets
7.26
7.31
6.49
6.37
Sundry Creditors
-1.77
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
Creditor Days
952.17
260.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.31
-0.25
-0.24
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
8.27
7.78
7.55
7.13
