Croissance Ltd Balance Sheet

3.45
(-2.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Croissance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.92

0.43

0.29

0.27

Net Worth

7.77

7.28

7.14

7.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0.49

0.49

0.41

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.26

7.77

7.55

7.12

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.27

7.78

7.55

7.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.37

0.92

1.46

1.15

Debtor Days

9,267.82

1,998.16

Other Current Assets

7.26

7.31

6.49

6.37

Sundry Creditors

-1.77

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

Creditor Days

952.17

260.63

Other Current Liabilities

-0.59

-0.31

-0.25

-0.24

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

8.27

7.78

7.55

7.13

