Croissance Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.66
2.6
0.2
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
2.6
0.2
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.12
0.14
0
Total Income
0.67
2.73
0.34
0.06
Total Expenditure
0.58
2.02
0.14
0.03
PBIDT
0.09
0.71
0.19
0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.09
0.71
0.19
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.22
0.06
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
0.49
0.13
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
0.49
0.13
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
0.49
0.13
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.07
0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.63
27.3
95
50
PBDTM(%)
13.63
27.3
95
50
PATM(%)
10.6
18.84
65
33.33
