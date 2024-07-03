Croissance Ltd Summary

Croissance Limited (formerly known Swagruha Infrastructure Limited) was incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Nov.94. The Company is presently promoted by Sravan Veledandiprabhakar and Reshma Narain. The Company is primarily engaged in engaged in Realty operating services.The company set up its unit in the Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 2000 ltr pa of enbucrilate tissue adhesive, a sterile tissue adhesive for surgical wound closure. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.In 2000, the laboratory and pilot plant set up at Hyderabad was made operational and the Company took up commercial operation.