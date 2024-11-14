|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Croissance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Croissance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|23 May 2024
|Croissance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Croissance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Reason for delay in submission of the Financial Results for the Quarter ad Financial year ended 31.03.2024 Unit: Croissance Limited (Scrip code: 531909) With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform to the exchange that the Company has intimated to the exchange on 30.05.2024 itself that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 at 05.00 P.M. was adjourned on Saturday, the 01st day of June, 2024 at 05:00 PM at the registered office of the Company due to non-availability of Statutory Auditors of the Company on account of serious emergency. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Croissance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
