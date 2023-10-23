Croissance Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industry Structure and Developments:

ANNEXURE- IV

The world economy is gradually recovering from economic slowdown. The economic performance by the Asian economies has improved. Even though the global economy is expanding and conditions have improved considerably, the economic activities remain far below the pre crisis level and the pace and shape of recovery remains uncertain. With the governments economic stimulus package, the industry and service sector have recovered. With the Reserve Bank of India maintaining a prudent watch on the key policy issues, the liquidity situation in the country has become comfortable. However, high inflation rate seems to be a major dampener.

b) Opportunities, Outlook and Threats:

The Company is trading in infrastructure materials and foresee increase in the turnover. The Board is of the view that infrastructure sector has tremendous scope and the future outlook seems bright. High inflation and changing government policies are threat to the Company, but the Company is confident that it can absorb such threats.

c) Business performance

During the year under review, the Company has achieved the turnover of Rs. 260.33 lakhs (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2023 as against Rs. 19.90 lakhs (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2022. The Profit after tax stood at Rs. 48.94 lakhs (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2022 as against Rs. 13.19 lakhs (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2021.

d) Risks and Concerns:

i) The product is at once subjected to local, national and international competition.

ii) Any adverse change in the policies of the Government, Recession etc may further adversely affect the profitability.

e) Internal Control System and its adequacy

The system of internal control has been established to provide reasonable assurance of safeguarding assets and maintenance of proper Accounting Records and its accuracy. The business risks and its control procedures are reviewed frequently. Systems audit is also conducted regularly to review the systems with respect to Security and its Adequacy. Reports are prepared and circulated to Senior Management and action taken to strengthen controls where necessary.

The Internal Auditors directly report to the Boards Audit Committee, thus ensuring the independence of the process. It also evaluates and suggests improvement in effectiveness of risk management, controls and governance process. The Audit committee and Board provides necessary oversight and directions to the Internal audit function and periodically reviews the findings and ensures corrective measures are taken.

f) Human resources and Industrial relations

Your company continues to have cordial relations with its employees and other stakeholders.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objective, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

The Company has not carried out any treatment different from that prescribed in Accounting Standards.