Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.07
0.06
yoy growth (%)
17.22
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
78.41
117.51
Other costs
-0.11
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
152.89
217.57
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.15
OPM
-131.31
-235.08
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.24
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.24
Exceptional items
-1.5
0
Net profit
-1.62
-0.24
yoy growth (%)
568.01
NPM
-2,099.28
-368.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.