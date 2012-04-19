iifl-logo-icon 1
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.85
(1.79%)
Apr 19, 2012

QUICKLINKS FOR Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.07

0.06

yoy growth (%)

17.22

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

78.41

117.51

Other costs

-0.11

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

152.89

217.57

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.15

OPM

-131.31

-235.08

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.24

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.24

Exceptional items

-1.5

0

Net profit

-1.62

-0.24

yoy growth (%)

568.01

NPM

-2,099.28

-368.38

