SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹2.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.31
-1.69
-1.44
-1.13
Net Worth
1.68
3.3
3.55
3.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.07
0.06
yoy growth (%)
17.22
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.24
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.22
Op profit growth
-34.52
EBIT growth
-50.82
Net profit growth
568.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niranjan B Shah
Director
Anil Gupta
Director
Yashwant Tarkar
Director
Mehmood Mulla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Summary
Crystal Software Solutions formerly known as Crystal Audio was founded as a software development company in 1984. The company started work primarily in the solutions production segment, but has grown rapidly to provide services in multiple disciplines. The company has provided solutions to clients based across the globe.
Read More
