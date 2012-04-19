Crystal Software Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Review of Operations:

During the Financial Year 2011-12 the company has made efforts to revive business by continuing activity of back office management of an American entity and also made business of dealing in computer software and hardware.

Financial Performance:

During the year Company has suffered loss of Rs.162 Lacs as compared to Loss of Rs.24 Lacs in previous financial year.

Human Resource Development.

The companys Human Resource policies and practices are designed to attract & retain best talent in the industry and provide quality work culture.

Out Look for the Year 2012-2013

The Company is in the process of reviving full scale operation of back office management.