|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that 34th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024. Detailed disclosure is attached herewith. Outcome of 34th Annual General Meeting with proceedings. please find enclosed the voting results along with scrutinizer report of 34th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
