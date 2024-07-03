iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cubical Financial Services Ltd Share Price

2.94
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.01
  • Day's High3.1
  • 52 Wk High3.72
  • Prev. Close3.02
  • Day's Low2.88
  • 52 Wk Low 1.43
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E17.76
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.3
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cubical Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.01

Prev. Close

3.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

3.1

Day's Low

2.88

52 Week's High

3.72

52 Week's Low

1.43

Book Value

2.3

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.16

P/E

17.76

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Cubical Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Cubical Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cubical Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.80%

Non-Promoter- 69.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cubical Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.69

0.54

0.82

0.15

Net Worth

14.72

13.57

13.85

13.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.56

-11.71

2.8

2.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Cubical Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashwani K Gupta

Independent Director

Ashish Bhala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchi Singh

Independent Director

Subhash Kumar Changoiwala

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Cubical Financial Services Ltd is a BSE listed investment Company incorporated in May, 1990. As an Investment Company, The Company is engaged in regular investments as per -in house analysis in financial markets, stocks & properties etc. for short term as well as long term basis.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cubical Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Cubical Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cubical Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is ₹19.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cubical Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is 17.76 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cubical Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cubical Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is ₹1.43 and ₹3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cubical Financial Services Ltd?

Cubical Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at -5.60%, 1 Year at 91.14%, 6 Month at 14.83%, 3 Month at 35.43% and 1 Month at -8.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cubical Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.