Open₹3.01
Prev. Close₹3.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹3.1
Day's Low₹2.88
52 Week's High₹3.72
52 Week's Low₹1.43
Book Value₹2.3
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.16
P/E17.76
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.69
0.54
0.82
0.15
Net Worth
14.72
13.57
13.85
13.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.56
-11.71
2.8
2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashwani K Gupta
Independent Director
Ashish Bhala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Singh
Independent Director
Subhash Kumar Changoiwala
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cubical Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Cubical Financial Services Ltd is a BSE listed investment Company incorporated in May, 1990. As an Investment Company, The Company is engaged in regular investments as per -in house analysis in financial markets, stocks & properties etc. for short term as well as long term basis.
The Cubical Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is ₹19.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is 17.76 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cubical Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cubical Financial Services Ltd is ₹1.43 and ₹3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cubical Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at -5.60%, 1 Year at 91.14%, 6 Month at 14.83%, 3 Month at 35.43% and 1 Month at -8.48%.
