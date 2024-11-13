|Purpose
|CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Results of the Company for the quarter and half Year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company for Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board meeting Financial Results For the Year Ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
