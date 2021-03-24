TO THE MEMBERS OF CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the StandaloneFinancial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (‘the Company’), whichcomprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notesto the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standaloneInd AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act’) in the mannerso required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of thestate of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit/ Loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and thechanges in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone IndAS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), asspecified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’sresponsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of theCompany in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with theethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rulesthereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code ofEthics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our auditopinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressedin the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition The total expected cash flows of the instrument over the life of the instrument must be substantially based on the profit or loss, change in the recognized net assets or fair value of the recognized and un recognized net assets of the entity over the life of the instrument. Profit or loss and the change in the recognized net assets shall be measured in accordance with relevant accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our procedures included, amongst others, data analysis of the expected flows of revenue transactions and performing testing over transactions that deviated from our expectations. We believe that Revenue from sale of shares /Securities because of its significance to profits, the high volume of revenue transactions associated with trading of securities and the judgment required in recognizing revenue from sale of securities.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information,we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management’s for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to thepreparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance withthe accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified undersection 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.This responsibilityalso includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguardingof the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and applicationof appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design,implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring theaccuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind ASfinancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability tocontinue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis ofaccounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternativebut to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole arefree from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors’ report that includes our opinion.Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAswill always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are consideredmaterial if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of userstaken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticismthroughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether dueto fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that issufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resultingfrom fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriatein the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whetherthe Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and relateddisclosures made by Management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors’ report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of theaudit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thoughtto bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of mostsignificance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the current period andare therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludespublic disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not becommunicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh thepublic interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") , issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, ,we give in the Annexure ‘I’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Section 469 of Companies Act,2013 (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure II". Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and effectiveness of the company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts, I. No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; II. No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any erson or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (I) and (II) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As per Management’s representation received that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not declared or paid dividend either final or interim in nature during the year. vi. Based on the MCA Notification dated 24.03.2021, read together with the MCA Notification dated 31.03.2022, it is mandatory to have an audit trail feature in accounting software effective from 01.04.2023 (beginning with FY 2023-24).

Upon examination, which included a test check, we found that the company has used accounting software with an audit trail (Edit Log) feature to maintain its books of accounts. This feature has been operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During our audit, we did not encounter any instances of tampering with the audit trail feature.

ANNEXURE - I REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE AUDITORS’ REPORT ON

ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

1. a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company doesn’t have any intangible assets Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (i) (a)(B) of order is not applicable b) Asper information and explanations given to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipmenthave been physically verified by the management at reasonable internals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any immovable property.Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (i)(c) of order is not applicable d) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(d) of order is not applicable. e) As per information and explanations given to us,no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the benami Transaction (prohibition Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

2. (a) The company holds inventory of bonds/shares in Dematerialized form and as per information and explanations given to us,they were verified by the management from the Demat account at reasonable intervals during the year.

No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us the company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupee, in aggregate from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable

3. As per information and explanations given to us the Company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security but granted loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(a) As per information and explanations given to us, principle business of the company is to give loans, Accordingly the provision of clause 3(iii)(a)(A) & (B) of order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investment, provided guarantees, given security and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the company’s interest. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(b) of order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.However, repayments of receipts are informed to have been regular.

(d) As per information and explanations given to us, there is no Overdue Amount, during the reporting period. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, principle business of the company is to give loans, Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of order is not applicable.

(f) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not provided loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(f) pf order is not applicable.

4. As per information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given by the company during the year.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Company’s products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable

7. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees ‘state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except to total of Rs. 1887/- on account of TDS demand for various years.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. As per information and explanations given to us, there isno transaction which are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been Surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under income tax Act 1961 (43 of 1961).Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9. (a) In our opinion, and as per information and explanations given to us,the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loan or other borrowings or interest thereon to lender during the year Accordingly the provision of clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or other lender.Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained term loans, Accordingly the provision of clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) As per information and explanations given to us the company has not utilized funds, raised on short term basis for long term purpose.Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligation of its subsidiaries, associatesor Joint Ventures. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

10. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xi)(a)of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed, in the absence of any observation relating to suspected offence involving fraud, the provision of clause 3 (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable. c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company 12. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly,the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

14. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the report of the internal auditors for the periodunder Audit.

15. As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. (a) The company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.and the company has obtained the registration.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company holds valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from RBI and has Conducted Non-Banking Financial activities.However, No Housing Finance activitieswere carried on during the year.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core investment Company as defined in the Regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c)& (d) of the order are not applicable 17. As per information and explanations given to us,the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and however, cash lossof Rs. 19,67,383/was incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. As per information and explanations given to us, there has been no instance of resignation by the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company 19. As per information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Director and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

20. As per information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of Companies act 2013 are not applicable to the company during the financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xx) of order is not applicable.

21. As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements, Accordingly the provision of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE II" TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CUBICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.