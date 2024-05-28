To the Members of M/s. Dalai Street Investments Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. Dalai Street Investments Limited ["the Company"], which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income], Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements"]

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS"] and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s] specified under section 143(10] of the Act Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"] together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statement or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134[5] of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3] [i] of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i] planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii] to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order"], issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11] of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3] of the Act, we report that:

a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c] The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Change in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d] In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

e] On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 [2] of the Act.

f] With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16] of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. [a] The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate] have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds] by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"], with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[b] The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds [which are material either individually or in the aggregate] have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ["Funding Parties"], with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ["Ultimate Beneficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[c] Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under subclause [a] and [b] by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. In our opinion Company has complied with section 123 of the Companies Act,2013 with respect to dividend declared/paid during the year. The Company has not declared / paid any dividend during the year.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dalai Street Investments Limited of even date.]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a] (A] The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company does not have any right to use assets.

(B] The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b] Plant, Property and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee] disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d] The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets] or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e] According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition] Act, 1988 (45 of 1988] and rules made thereunder during the year.

ii. (a] The Company is neither a manufacturing nor a trading Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii] (a] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b] The Company has notbeen sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence the provisions of clause 3 (ii] (b] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Consequently, the provisions of clauses 3(iii](a], 3(iii](b] and 3(iii](c], 3(iii](d], 3(iii](e] and3(iii](f] of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. During the year the company has not provided any loans, guarantees, advances and securities to the director of the company and the company is compliant provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit] Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vi] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a] In our opinion and according to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, GST, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b] According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, GST, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961] during the year.

ix. (a] According to the information and explanations givens to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon.

(b] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a

willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or government authority.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a] The Company has not raised moneys by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, covered under Section 192 of the Act

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clauses 3[xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company, during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act do not apply to the Company and hence provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The Company does not prepare consolidated financials and hence provisions of clause 3(xxi] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dalai Street Investments Limited of even date.]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dalai Street Investments Limited (the Company] as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note] issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10] of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1] pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and payments of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and [3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.