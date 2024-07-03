iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalal Street Investments Ltd Share Price

630.45
(-2.00%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open630.45
  • Day's High630.45
  • 52 Wk High683.4
  • Prev. Close643.3
  • Day's Low630.45
  • 52 Wk Low 417.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E72.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value188.36
  • EPS8.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dalal Street Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

630.45

Prev. Close

643.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

630.45

Day's Low

630.45

52 Week's High

683.4

52 Week's Low

417.95

Book Value

188.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.17

P/E

72.22

EPS

8.73

Divi. Yield

0

Dalal Street Investments Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dalal Street Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dalal Street Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.68%

Non-Promoter- 25.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dalal Street Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.92

4.48

4.54

4.33

Net Worth

5.24

4.8

4.86

4.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.34

0.02

0.96

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Dalal Street Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dalal Street Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Murzash Manekshana

Managing Director

Geeta Manekshana

Independent Director

Umesh Gosar

Independent Director

Pranav Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalal Street Investments Ltd

Summary

Dalal Street Investments Limited (DSIL) was incorporated in November, 1977 in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company is mainly in the busiess of providing advisory services and undertaking investment and trading activities. Earlier, the Company was registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India under Certificate of Registration and the same is cancelled by the RBI order dated September 11, 2018. Murzash Manekshana (Acquirer) has given an open offer during the year 2019 and acquired to the tune of 72606 shares and 179963 shares respectively from existing members of the Company, which both put together reflect shareholding percentage as 80.16% in the Company. Post successful completion of the Open Offer, Murzash Manekshana became new promoter of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Dalal Street Investments Ltd share price today?

The Dalal Street Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹630.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dalal Street Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is ₹20.17 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dalal Street Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is 72.22 and 3.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dalal Street Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalal Street Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is ₹417.95 and ₹683.4 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Dalal Street Investments Ltd?

Dalal Street Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.05%, 3 Years at 32.26%, 1 Year at 77.12%, 6 Month at 32.66%, 3 Month at 31.34% and 1 Month at -5.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dalal Street Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.32 %

