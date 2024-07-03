Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹630.45
Prev. Close₹643.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹630.45
Day's Low₹630.45
52 Week's High₹683.4
52 Week's Low₹417.95
Book Value₹188.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.17
P/E72.22
EPS8.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.92
4.48
4.54
4.33
Net Worth
5.24
4.8
4.86
4.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.34
0.02
0.96
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Murzash Manekshana
Managing Director
Geeta Manekshana
Independent Director
Umesh Gosar
Independent Director
Pranav Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Deshmukh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dalal Street Investments Limited (DSIL) was incorporated in November, 1977 in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company is mainly in the busiess of providing advisory services and undertaking investment and trading activities. Earlier, the Company was registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India under Certificate of Registration and the same is cancelled by the RBI order dated September 11, 2018. Murzash Manekshana (Acquirer) has given an open offer during the year 2019 and acquired to the tune of 72606 shares and 179963 shares respectively from existing members of the Company, which both put together reflect shareholding percentage as 80.16% in the Company. Post successful completion of the Open Offer, Murzash Manekshana became new promoter of the Company.
Read More
The Dalal Street Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹630.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is ₹20.17 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is 72.22 and 3.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalal Street Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalal Street Investments Ltd is ₹417.95 and ₹683.4 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Dalal Street Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.05%, 3 Years at 32.26%, 1 Year at 77.12%, 6 Month at 32.66%, 3 Month at 31.34% and 1 Month at -5.87%.
