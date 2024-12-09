Dalal Street Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.34
0.02
0.96
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
3.34
0.02
0.96
0.02
Capital expenditure
0
-0.14
0
0
Free cash flow
3.34
-0.12
0.96
0.02
Equity raised
8.14
6.08
-4.67
-13.82
Investing
-0.96
1.13
0.34
-0.14
Financing
6.04
2.01
9.11
18.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.56
9.1
5.74
4.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.