Dalal Street Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.92
4.48
4.54
4.33
Net Worth
5.24
4.8
4.86
4.65
Minority Interest
Debt
3.08
1.17
4.33
4.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.33
5.97
9.19
8.68
Fixed Assets
1.93
1.05
0.99
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.42
1.97
2.1
2.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.87
2.89
3.15
3.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.29
0.04
0.09
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.9
2.9
3.29
3.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.07
-0.08
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.23
-0.1
-0.02
Cash
0.1
0.06
2.95
3.15
Total Assets
8.32
5.97
9.19
8.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.