Dalal Street Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

630.45
(-2.00%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.92

4.48

4.54

4.33

Net Worth

5.24

4.8

4.86

4.65

Minority Interest

Debt

3.08

1.17

4.33

4.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.33

5.97

9.19

8.68

Fixed Assets

1.93

1.05

0.99

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.42

1.97

2.1

2.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.87

2.89

3.15

3.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.29

0.04

0.09

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.9

2.9

3.29

3.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.07

-0.08

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.23

-0.1

-0.02

Cash

0.1

0.06

2.95

3.15

Total Assets

8.32

5.97

9.19

8.67

