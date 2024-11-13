iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dalal Street Investments Ltd Board Meeting

605.5
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Dalal Street Inv CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Q2 of 2024-2025 along with other allied business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting for Q2 of 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date of AGM and its related business matters and also the item regarding the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for Q1 of 2024-2025 & other business matters. Un-Audited Financial Results for Q1 of 2024-2025. Detailed results attached Outcome of Board Meeting covering the Un-Audited Financial Results for Q1 of 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Q4 & Year ended March 31 2024 along with other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting for adopting the Q4 & Year Ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results along with other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
DALAL STREET INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for Q3 of 2023-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Q3 of 2023-2024 along with other allied business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)

Dalal Street Inv: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalal Street Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.