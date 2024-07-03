Dalal Street Investments Limited (DSIL) was incorporated in November, 1977 in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company is mainly in the busiess of providing advisory services and undertaking investment and trading activities. Earlier, the Company was registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India under Certificate of Registration and the same is cancelled by the RBI order dated September 11, 2018. Murzash Manekshana (Acquirer) has given an open offer during the year 2019 and acquired to the tune of 72606 shares and 179963 shares respectively from existing members of the Company, which both put together reflect shareholding percentage as 80.16% in the Company. Post successful completion of the Open Offer, Murzash Manekshana became new promoter of the Company.
