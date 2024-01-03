To

The Members of

Dalmia Bharat Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2017, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act., read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the ‘Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss including statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2015 as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at March 31, 2017 which would impact its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2017; and

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in Note 42 to these standalone Ind AS financial statements as to the holding as well as dealing in Specified Bank Notes on November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Based on our audit procedures and relying on the management representation regarding the holding and nature of cash transactions, including Specified Bank Notes, we report that these disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management.

For S. S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N Sunil Wahal Place: New Delhi Partner Date: May 10, 2017 Membership No: 087294

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Dalmia Bharat Limited on its standalone Ind AS financial statements dated May 10, 2017 Report on the matters speci_ed in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of fixed assets that covers every item of fixed assets over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity and manner of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification undertaken during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except for an immovable property having a gross block after fair valuation of Rs. 46.79 crore and net block of Rs. 42.91 crore not registered in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

As explained by the management, the title deeds of the property shall be executed in favour of the Company in accordance with the order of the Ld. Additional District Judge, Delhi.

ii. The Company is in the business of rendering services, and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) The Company has granted loans to three companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grants and loans not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) The Company has granted tenure based as well as loans re-payable on demand to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. The repayment of loans is as per tenure only. In respect of loans which are granted as re-payable on demand, we are informed that the Company has not demanded repayment of any such loans during the year and thus there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been advanced. The payment of interest has been regular.

(c) Since there is no overdue amount as on the date, the relevant reporting is not applicable.

iv. As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has complied with provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. As the Company has not accepted deposits, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried on by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax or sales-tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The company has not taken any loans from financial institutions, debenture holders and Government.

ix. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer / further public offer and term loans hence, reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

xi. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act,.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi company, hence the related reporting requirement of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

ForS. S. KOTHARI MEHTA & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N Sunil Wahal Place: New Delhi Partner Date: May 10, 2017 Membership No: 087294

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Dalmia Bharat Limited dated May 10, 2017 on its Ind AS standalone financial statements Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dalmia Bharat Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.