|Sep-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
57.92%
57.92%
57.92%
58.04%
58.04%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
23.01%
23.15%
23.19%
22.81%
22.32%
Non-Institutions
16.1%
15.97%
15.92%
15.98%
16.08%
Total Non-Promoter
39.12%
39.12%
39.12%
38.8%
38.41%
Custodian
2.95%
2.95%
2.95%
3.15%
3.53%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
