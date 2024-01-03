iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

57.92%

57.92%

57.92%

58.04%

58.04%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.01%

23.15%

23.19%

22.81%

22.32%

Non-Institutions

16.1%

15.97%

15.92%

15.98%

16.08%

Total Non-Promoter

39.12%

39.12%

39.12%

38.8%

38.41%

Custodian

2.95%

2.95%

2.95%

3.15%

3.53%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.92%

Non-Promoter- 23.01%

Institutions: 23.01%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 2.95%

