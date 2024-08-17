Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
6,217.41
5,897.43
5,115.24
2,199.6
2,105.04
Excise Duty
246.64
695.55
631.75
0
0
Net Sales
5,970.77
5,201.88
4,483.49
2,199.6
2,105.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
37.69
20.3
62.4
Other Income
212.9
219.86
165.52
77.34
78.4
Total Income
6,183.67
5,421.74
4,686.7
2,297.24
2,245.85
Total Expenditure
4,520.32
3,854.42
3,440.37
1,914.36
1,831.45
PBIDT
1,663.35
1,567.32
1,246.33
382.88
414.39
Interest
549
679.8
523.2
275.98
236.47
PBDT
1,114.35
887.52
723.13
106.9
177.91
Depreciation
512.11
539.65
413.62
164.89
180.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
190.67
146.48
53.92
34.14
51.97
Deferred Tax
-24.64
31.78
122.76
14.11
0
Reported Profit After Tax
436.21
169.61
132.83
-106.24
-54.99
Minority Interest After NP
82.85
55.15
37.61
-24.73
-26.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
353.46
114.46
95.22
-44.23
-3.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
353.46
114.46
95.22
-43.2
-3.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.73
12.89
11.72
-5.45
-0.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.79
17.78
16.25
16.24
16.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
3,02,05,962
3,02,05,962
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
37.2
37.2
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
5,09,83,341
5,09,83,340
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
62.8
62.79
PBIDTM(%)
27.85
30.12
27.79
17.4
19.68
PBDTM(%)
18.66
17.06
16.12
4.85
8.45
PATM(%)
7.3
3.26
2.96
-4.82
-2.61
No Record Found
