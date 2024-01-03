Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.49
82.44
16.52
8.06
Op profit growth
19.49
164.16
29.64
-26.41
EBIT growth
28.84
192.32
45.18
-42.15
Net profit growth
81.46
6,129.83
-136.22
-104.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.68
24.82
17.14
15.4
EBIT margin
21.58
19.34
12.07
9.68
Net profit margin
4.65
2.96
0.08
-0.27
RoCE
10.29
8.71
4.07
3.84
RoNW
1.8
1.23
0.02
-0.06
RoA
0.55
0.33
0
-0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48.55
29.79
0
0
Dividend per share
2.2
2
1.5
2
Cash EPS
-28.98
-44.01
-33.07
-30.86
Book value per share
558.06
516.84
381.6
385.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.51
26.73
0
0
P/CEPS
-67.85
-18.09
-12.78
-8.23
P/B
3.52
1.54
1.1
0.66
EV/EBIDTA
11.52
8.56
16.36
11.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.67
22.55
868.85
-225.65
Tax payout
-39
-48.13
463.5
281.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.19
29.03
40.93
32.39
Inventory days
33.18
40.61
55.07
41.33
Creditor days
-66.32
-68.57
-80.9
-59.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.79
-1.69
-0.97
-0.92
Net debt / equity
1.58
1.85
2.56
1.34
Net debt / op. profit
4.13
5.35
13.19
9.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.44
-17.02
-15.32
-13.29
Employee costs
-8.22
-7.88
-7.89
-7.48
Other costs
-48.64
-50.27
-59.63
-63.81
