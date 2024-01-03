iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.49

82.44

16.52

8.06

Op profit growth

19.49

164.16

29.64

-26.41

EBIT growth

28.84

192.32

45.18

-42.15

Net profit growth

81.46

6,129.83

-136.22

-104.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.68

24.82

17.14

15.4

EBIT margin

21.58

19.34

12.07

9.68

Net profit margin

4.65

2.96

0.08

-0.27

RoCE

10.29

8.71

4.07

3.84

RoNW

1.8

1.23

0.02

-0.06

RoA

0.55

0.33

0

-0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

48.55

29.79

0

0

Dividend per share

2.2

2

1.5

2

Cash EPS

-28.98

-44.01

-33.07

-30.86

Book value per share

558.06

516.84

381.6

385.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.51

26.73

0

0

P/CEPS

-67.85

-18.09

-12.78

-8.23

P/B

3.52

1.54

1.1

0.66

EV/EBIDTA

11.52

8.56

16.36

11.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.67

22.55

868.85

-225.65

Tax payout

-39

-48.13

463.5

281.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.19

29.03

40.93

32.39

Inventory days

33.18

40.61

55.07

41.33

Creditor days

-66.32

-68.57

-80.9

-59.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.79

-1.69

-0.97

-0.92

Net debt / equity

1.58

1.85

2.56

1.34

Net debt / op. profit

4.13

5.35

13.19

9.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.44

-17.02

-15.32

-13.29

Employee costs

-8.22

-7.88

-7.89

-7.48

Other costs

-48.64

-50.27

-59.63

-63.81

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.