Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
28.79
23.24
17.5
16.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,363.17
1,298.6
564.83
554.68
Net Worth
1,391.96
1,321.84
582.33
570.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
222.51
204.31
175.3
229.73
yoy growth (%)
8.9
16.54
-23.69
20.52
Raw materials
0
0
-7.5
-49.07
As % of sales
0
0
4.27
21.35
Employee costs
-110.46
-110.16
-98.15
-88.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
94.23
81.03
36.81
63.34
Depreciation
-5.36
-4.36
-3.66
-2.34
Tax paid
-30.86
-18.55
-11.71
-13.6
Working capital
35.54
414.29
-62.63
29.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.9
16.54
-23.69
20.52
Op profit growth
62.27
36.99
-8.91
32.44
EBIT growth
39.31
123.73
-41.72
23.13
Net profit growth
1.42
148.92
-49.53
20.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
8,823.75
8,332.94
7,262.15
3,471.36
2,877.85
Excise Duty
246.64
909.43
850.9
0
0
Net Sales
8,577.11
7,423.51
6,411.25
3,471.36
2,877.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
42.76
137.97
Other Income
278.35
286.15
229.49
93.34
69.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRADIP KUMAR KHAITAN
Managing Director
JAI DALMIA HARI
Director
GAUTAM DALMIA
Managing Director
YADU HARI DALMIA
Director
NAGARAJAN GOPALASWAMY
Whole-time Director
JAYESH NAGINDAS DOSHI
Director
PUNEET YADU DALMIA
Director
VIRENDRA SINGH JAIN
Company Secretary
SANJEEV GEMAWAT
Director
SUDHA PILLAI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
