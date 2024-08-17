iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:22 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.92%

Non-Promoter- 23.01%

Institutions: 23.01%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 2.95%

Read More
Share Price

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

28.79

23.24

17.5

16.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,363.17

1,298.6

564.83

554.68

Net Worth

1,391.96

1,321.84

582.33

570.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

222.51

204.31

175.3

229.73

yoy growth (%)

8.9

16.54

-23.69

20.52

Raw materials

0

0

-7.5

-49.07

As % of sales

0

0

4.27

21.35

Employee costs

-110.46

-110.16

-98.15

-88.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

94.23

81.03

36.81

63.34

Depreciation

-5.36

-4.36

-3.66

-2.34

Tax paid

-30.86

-18.55

-11.71

-13.6

Working capital

35.54

414.29

-62.63

29.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.9

16.54

-23.69

20.52

Op profit growth

62.27

36.99

-8.91

32.44

EBIT growth

39.31

123.73

-41.72

23.13

Net profit growth

1.42

148.92

-49.53

20.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

8,823.75

8,332.94

7,262.15

3,471.36

2,877.85

Excise Duty

246.64

909.43

850.9

0

0

Net Sales

8,577.11

7,423.51

6,411.25

3,471.36

2,877.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

42.76

137.97

Other Income

278.35

286.15

229.49

93.34

69.65

View Annually Results

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRADIP KUMAR KHAITAN

Managing Director

JAI DALMIA HARI

Director

GAUTAM DALMIA

Managing Director

YADU HARI DALMIA

Director

NAGARAJAN GOPALASWAMY

Whole-time Director

JAYESH NAGINDAS DOSHI

Director

PUNEET YADU DALMIA

Director

VIRENDRA SINGH JAIN

Company Secretary

SANJEEV GEMAWAT

Director

SUDHA PILLAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.