|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
222.51
204.31
175.3
229.73
yoy growth (%)
8.9
16.54
-23.69
20.52
Raw materials
0
0
-7.5
-49.07
As % of sales
0
0
4.27
21.35
Employee costs
-110.46
-110.16
-98.15
-88.97
As % of sales
49.64
53.91
55.98
38.72
Other costs
-55.92
-59.56
-44.4
-63.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.13
29.15
25.32
27.84
Operating profit
56.13
34.59
25.25
27.72
OPM
25.22
16.93
14.4
12.06
Depreciation
-5.36
-4.36
-3.66
-2.34
Interest expense
-21.47
-2.02
-0.31
-0.36
Other income
64.93
52.82
15.53
38.32
Profit before tax
94.23
81.03
36.81
63.34
Taxes
-30.86
-18.55
-11.71
-13.6
Tax rate
-32.74
-22.89
-31.81
-21.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.37
62.48
25.1
49.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.37
62.48
25.1
49.74
yoy growth (%)
1.42
148.92
-49.53
20.34
NPM
28.47
30.58
14.31
21.65
