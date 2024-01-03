iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

222.51

204.31

175.3

229.73

yoy growth (%)

8.9

16.54

-23.69

20.52

Raw materials

0

0

-7.5

-49.07

As % of sales

0

0

4.27

21.35

Employee costs

-110.46

-110.16

-98.15

-88.97

As % of sales

49.64

53.91

55.98

38.72

Other costs

-55.92

-59.56

-44.4

-63.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.13

29.15

25.32

27.84

Operating profit

56.13

34.59

25.25

27.72

OPM

25.22

16.93

14.4

12.06

Depreciation

-5.36

-4.36

-3.66

-2.34

Interest expense

-21.47

-2.02

-0.31

-0.36

Other income

64.93

52.82

15.53

38.32

Profit before tax

94.23

81.03

36.81

63.34

Taxes

-30.86

-18.55

-11.71

-13.6

Tax rate

-32.74

-22.89

-31.81

-21.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.37

62.48

25.1

49.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

63.37

62.48

25.1

49.74

yoy growth (%)

1.42

148.92

-49.53

20.34

NPM

28.47

30.58

14.31

21.65

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd Merged

