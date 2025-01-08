<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2024

To,

The Members of

DAPS Advertising Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of DAPS Advertising Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Company’s Management & Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us: - i. There is no pending litigation as at 31st March, 2024 which has impact on the financial position of the Company in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company did not have any amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 24.B.11 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on audit procedures that has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under above point (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the financial year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 24 (A.10) to the accompanying financial statement, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

The company has confirmed to maintain and preserve the audit trail as per the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 which is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as per the statutory requirements for record retention for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

h) As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor’s Report:

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) a.)

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b.) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to the programme of periodical verification in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during such verification. c.) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. d.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets during the financial year. e.) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a.) The Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b.) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, during any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments, provided any security or guarantee or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, during the year to Companies, firms and limited liability partnership or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’).

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loan and advances to the related parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has complied with the provisions of section

185 for the same. However, the Company has not granted loan and advances as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a.) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sale Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, there were no undisputed amount outstanding at the financial year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no disputed amounts payable in respect of sub clause (a).

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

(ix) a.) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest thereon which are repayable on demand.

b.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or government authority. c.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company. e.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a.) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b.) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a.) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

b.) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c.) According to the information & explanations and representation made by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedure, in out opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company is not a core investment Company (As defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) As The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DAPS Advertising Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of

Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KEDIA GUPTA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 006465C

Ajay Kumar Kedia Partner ICAI M.No. 074354