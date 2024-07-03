SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹25.08
Prev. Close₹27.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.01
Day's High₹25.09
Day's Low₹25.05
52 Week's High₹42.93
52 Week's Low₹23.51
Book Value₹30.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.96
P/E13.05
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.17
5.17
3.47
3.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.48
9.65
4.87
3.78
Net Worth
15.65
14.82
8.34
7.25
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
AKHILESH CHATURVEDI
Managing Director
DHARMESH CHATURVEDI
Whole-time Director
PARESH CHATURVEDI
Director
JANARDAN PRASAD PANDEY
Director
VIJAY PURWAR
Director
MANOJ KUMAR AGARWAL
Director
SRISHTI CHATURVEDI
Director
ARCHANA SHARMA
Reports by DAPS Advertising Ltd
Summary
DAPS Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DAPS Advertising Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 dated April 29, 1999 at Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders on March 14, 2018, and consequently, name of the Company changed to DAPS Advertising Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur on September 20, 2018.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Mr. Dharmesh Chaturvedi and Mr. Paresh Chaturvedi, the Company is engaged in providing advertising agency services offering range of advertising media services consisting of print media, electronic media and outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company is an INS (Indian Newspaper Society) accredited Company, which acts as an intermediary between clients and media and its scope of services includes assisting clients in choosing the optimal advertisement channel in accordance with their budget and regional preference, designing of advertisement, negotiating and booking ad space with chosen media agency and ensuring publication of requisite advertisement.The Company came out with a Public Issue during October, 2022 by ra
The DAPS Advertising Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd is ₹12.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DAPS Advertising Ltd is 13.05 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DAPS Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DAPS Advertising Ltd is ₹23.51 and ₹42.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DAPS Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -20.77%, 1 Year at -8.97%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -5.52% and 1 Month at 5.38%.
