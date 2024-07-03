iifl-logo-icon 1
DAPS Advertising Ltd Share Price

25.05
(-8.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.08
  • Day's High25.09
  • 52 Wk High42.93
  • Prev. Close27.4
  • Day's Low25.05
  • 52 Wk Low 23.51
  • Turnover (lac)5.01
  • P/E13.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.25
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.96
  • Div. Yield0.55
DAPS Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

25.08

Prev. Close

27.4

Turnover(Lac.)

5.01

Day's High

25.09

Day's Low

25.05

52 Week's High

42.93

52 Week's Low

23.51

Book Value

30.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.96

P/E

13.05

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0.55

DAPS Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

DAPS Advertising Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DAPS Advertising Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.21%

Non-Promoter- 34.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DAPS Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.17

5.17

3.47

3.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.48

9.65

4.87

3.78

Net Worth

15.65

14.82

8.34

7.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

DAPS Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DAPS Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

AKHILESH CHATURVEDI

Managing Director

DHARMESH CHATURVEDI

Whole-time Director

PARESH CHATURVEDI

Director

JANARDAN PRASAD PANDEY

Director

VIJAY PURWAR

Director

MANOJ KUMAR AGARWAL

Director

SRISHTI CHATURVEDI

Director

ARCHANA SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DAPS Advertising Ltd

Summary

DAPS Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DAPS Advertising Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 dated April 29, 1999 at Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders on March 14, 2018, and consequently, name of the Company changed to DAPS Advertising Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur on September 20, 2018.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Mr. Dharmesh Chaturvedi and Mr. Paresh Chaturvedi, the Company is engaged in providing advertising agency services offering range of advertising media services consisting of print media, electronic media and outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company is an INS (Indian Newspaper Society) accredited Company, which acts as an intermediary between clients and media and its scope of services includes assisting clients in choosing the optimal advertisement channel in accordance with their budget and regional preference, designing of advertisement, negotiating and booking ad space with chosen media agency and ensuring publication of requisite advertisement.The Company came out with a Public Issue during October, 2022 by ra
Company FAQs

What is the DAPS Advertising Ltd share price today?

The DAPS Advertising Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DAPS Advertising Ltd is ₹12.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DAPS Advertising Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DAPS Advertising Ltd is 13.05 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DAPS Advertising Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DAPS Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DAPS Advertising Ltd is ₹23.51 and ₹42.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DAPS Advertising Ltd?

DAPS Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -20.77%, 1 Year at -8.97%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -5.52% and 1 Month at 5.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DAPS Advertising Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DAPS Advertising Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.78 %

