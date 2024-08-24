|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t. Fixing of Record Date and the Date of Annual General Meeting Newspaper Publication for 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Proceedings of the 25th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report w.r.t 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.