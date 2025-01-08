iifl-logo-icon 1
DAPS Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

24.4
(-1.77%)
Jan 8, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.17

5.17

3.47

3.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.48

9.65

4.87

3.78

Net Worth

15.65

14.82

8.34

7.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0.18

0.28

0.41

1.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.84

15.1

8.75

8.48

Fixed Assets

2.22

1.42

1.34

1.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.13

6.25

5.12

4.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.05

8.85

8.56

6.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.83

1.43

1.15

1

Sundry Creditors

-2.3

-3.51

-4.13

-3.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.45

-0.52

-0.46

-0.27

Cash

5.48

7.43

2.29

2.64

Total Assets

15.83

15.1

8.75

8.47

