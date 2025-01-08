DAPS Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.17
5.17
3.47
3.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.48
9.65
4.87
3.78
Net Worth
15.65
14.82
8.34
7.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.18
0.28
0.41
1.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.84
15.1
8.75
8.48
Fixed Assets
2.22
1.42
1.34
1.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.13
6.25
5.12
4.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.05
8.85
8.56
6.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.83
1.43
1.15
1
Sundry Creditors
-2.3
-3.51
-4.13
-3.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.45
-0.52
-0.46
-0.27
Cash
5.48
7.43
2.29
2.64
Total Assets
15.83
15.1
8.75
8.47
