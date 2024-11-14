DAPS Advertising Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the half-year and year ended on March 31 2024; and; consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th May 2023, has inter-alia: Recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2024, has inter-alia: Approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Ratna Tiwari, Practising Company Secretary as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2024, has inter-alia: Approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Ratna Tiwari, Practising Company Secretary as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) We wish to bring to your attention that during the recent filings made on the website of BSE, following our Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024, an inadvertent typographical error occurred in the subject/description box regarding the amount of dividend. The correct amount of final dividend recommended by the Board is Rs. 0.15 per share. However, the amount has been accurately reflected in the accompanying PDF document of the filing (PDF letter Ref: DAPS/2024-25/10). We regret any confusion this may have caused. You are requested to take the same on record We re-call our Announcement No. with Ref: DAPS/2024-25/13 filed today. We wish to bring to your attention that during the recent filings made on the website of BSE, following our Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024, an inadvertent typographical error occurred in the subject/description box regarding the amount of dividend. The correct amount of final dividend recommended by the Board is Rs. 0.15 per share. However, the amount has been accurately reflected in the accompanying PDF document of the filing (PDF letter Ref: DAPS/2024-25/10). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)