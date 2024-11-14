|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|DAPS Advertising Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Half-Year Ended On September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for half year ended September 30, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (Standalone) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t. Fixing of Record Date and the Date of Annual General Meeting Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t. Change in management- Appointment of Additional Independent Directors Please find attached the Board Meeting Outcome for Fixation of Record date for Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|DAPS Advertising Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the half-year and year ended on March 31 2024; and; consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th May 2023, has inter-alia: Recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2024, has inter-alia: Approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Ratna Tiwari, Practising Company Secretary as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2024, has inter-alia: Approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Ratna Tiwari, Practising Company Secretary as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) We wish to bring to your attention that during the recent filings made on the website of BSE, following our Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024, an inadvertent typographical error occurred in the subject/description box regarding the amount of dividend. The correct amount of final dividend recommended by the Board is Rs. 0.15 per share. However, the amount has been accurately reflected in the accompanying PDF document of the filing (PDF letter Ref: DAPS/2024-25/10). We regret any confusion this may have caused. You are requested to take the same on record We re-call our Announcement No. with Ref: DAPS/2024-25/13 filed today. We wish to bring to your attention that during the recent filings made on the website of BSE, following our Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024, an inadvertent typographical error occurred in the subject/description box regarding the amount of dividend. The correct amount of final dividend recommended by the Board is Rs. 0.15 per share. However, the amount has been accurately reflected in the accompanying PDF document of the filing (PDF letter Ref: DAPS/2024-25/10). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 9-B, IInd Floor, 128 Clyde House, The Mall, Kanpur, UP- 208001, have inter-alia considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Hemant Kumar Sajnani as the Secretarial Auditor of the company w.r.t the Financial Year 2023-2024.
