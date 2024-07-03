DAPS Advertising Ltd Summary

DAPS Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DAPS Advertising Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 dated April 29, 1999 at Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders on March 14, 2018, and consequently, name of the Company changed to DAPS Advertising Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur on September 20, 2018.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Mr. Dharmesh Chaturvedi and Mr. Paresh Chaturvedi, the Company is engaged in providing advertising agency services offering range of advertising media services consisting of print media, electronic media and outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company is an INS (Indian Newspaper Society) accredited Company, which acts as an intermediary between clients and media and its scope of services includes assisting clients in choosing the optimal advertisement channel in accordance with their budget and regional preference, designing of advertisement, negotiating and booking ad space with chosen media agency and ensuring publication of requisite advertisement.The Company came out with a Public Issue during October, 2022 by raising Rs. 5.1 crores through fresh issue.