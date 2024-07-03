iifl-logo-icon 1
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Company Summary

31.02
(-4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:31:00 AM

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Summary

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited was incorporated in October, 1936. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2018 led by Mr. Himanshu Shah with its teammates having experience in the field of Construction in the State of Gujarat. The Company operate in Real estate activities on a works contract basis.An Open Offer was made by Mr. Himanshu Shah for acquiring Shares of the Company under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Pursuant to the said Offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah acquired 9,87,673 fully paid Equity Shares and the offer was completed on 28th July, 2018. Consequent to completion of open offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah became the Promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promoters and their remaining holding, if any, was classified as public holding.

