Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Share Price

37.23
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:51:00 PM

  • Open37.23
  • Day's High37.23
  • 52 Wk High41.99
  • Prev. Close37.98
  • Day's Low37.23
  • 52 Wk Low 4.35
  • Turnover (lac)3.12
  • P/E60.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.17
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

37.23

Prev. Close

37.98

Turnover(Lac.)

3.12

Day's High

37.23

Day's Low

37.23

52 Week's High

41.99

52 Week's Low

4.35

Book Value

17.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.36

P/E

60.29

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.29%

Non-Promoter- 3.28%

Institutions: 3.27%

Non-Institutions: 88.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.98

1.84

1.84

1.81

Net Worth

5.03

4.89

4.89

4.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

1.58

-0.35

-0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pranav Vajani

Managing Director

Surinder Pal Singh

Additional Director

Megha Gujral

Additional Director

Premaram Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Bakhtyarpuri

Managing Director

Ashok Jain

Additional Director

PRADEEP SUTODIYA

Additional Director

Viha Ashok Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd

Summary

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited was incorporated in October, 1936. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2018 led by Mr. Himanshu Shah with its teammates having experience in the field of Construction in the State of Gujarat. The Company operate in Real estate activities on a works contract basis.An Open Offer was made by Mr. Himanshu Shah for acquiring Shares of the Company under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Pursuant to the said Offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah acquired 9,87,673 fully paid Equity Shares and the offer was completed on 28th July, 2018. Consequent to completion of open offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah became the Promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promoters and their remaining holding, if any, was classified as public holding.
Company FAQs

What is the Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd share price today?

The Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is ₹11.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is 60.29 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is ₹4.35 and ₹41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd?

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.29%, 3 Years at 119.94%, 1 Year at 626.20%, 6 Month at 391.97%, 3 Month at 176.42% and 1 Month at 26.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.29 %
Institutions - 3.28 %
Public - 88.43 %

