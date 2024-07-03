Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹37.23
Prev. Close₹37.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.12
Day's High₹37.23
Day's Low₹37.23
52 Week's High₹41.99
52 Week's Low₹4.35
Book Value₹17.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.36
P/E60.29
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.98
1.84
1.84
1.81
Net Worth
5.03
4.89
4.89
4.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
1.58
-0.35
-0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pranav Vajani
Managing Director
Surinder Pal Singh
Additional Director
Megha Gujral
Additional Director
Premaram Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Bakhtyarpuri
Managing Director
Ashok Jain
Additional Director
PRADEEP SUTODIYA
Additional Director
Viha Ashok Jain
Summary
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited was incorporated in October, 1936. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2018 led by Mr. Himanshu Shah with its teammates having experience in the field of Construction in the State of Gujarat. The Company operate in Real estate activities on a works contract basis.An Open Offer was made by Mr. Himanshu Shah for acquiring Shares of the Company under Regulation 3 (1) & 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Pursuant to the said Offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah acquired 9,87,673 fully paid Equity Shares and the offer was completed on 28th July, 2018. Consequent to completion of open offer, Mr. Himanshu Shah became the Promoter of the Company and the existing promoters have ceased to be promoters and their remaining holding, if any, was classified as public holding.
The Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is ₹11.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is 60.29 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd is ₹4.35 and ₹41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.29%, 3 Years at 119.94%, 1 Year at 626.20%, 6 Month at 391.97%, 3 Month at 176.42% and 1 Month at 26.39%.
