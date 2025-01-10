Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.98
1.84
1.84
1.81
Net Worth
5.03
4.89
4.89
4.86
Minority Interest
Debt
4.18
0.18
1.57
1.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
9.21
5.07
6.46
6.5
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.1
3.96
6.35
3.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.08
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.28
4.31
6.73
4.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.35
-0.46
-0.54
Cash
0.12
1.1
0.1
0.1
Total Assets
9.22
5.06
6.45
3.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.