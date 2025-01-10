iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Balance Sheet

34.36
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.98

1.84

1.84

1.81

Net Worth

5.03

4.89

4.89

4.86

Minority Interest

Debt

4.18

0.18

1.57

1.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

9.21

5.07

6.46

6.5

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.1

3.96

6.35

3.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.08

0.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.28

4.31

6.73

4.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.35

-0.46

-0.54

Cash

0.12

1.1

0.1

0.1

Total Assets

9.22

5.06

6.45

3.98

Darjeeling Ropew : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.