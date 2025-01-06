Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
1.58
-0.35
-0.22
Other operating items
Operating
0.39
1.58
-0.35
-0.22
Capital expenditure
-0.21
0
0.26
0
Free cash flow
0.18
1.58
-0.09
-0.22
Equity raised
2.87
1.57
0.73
0.58
Investing
-0.32
-0.73
0.4
0.07
Financing
1.99
0.17
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.72
2.59
1.04
0.43
