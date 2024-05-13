TO

THE MEMBERS

DARJEELING ROPEWAY CO LTD

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying Statement of quarterly and year to date Standalone Financial Results of DARJEELING ROPEWAY CO LTD (the Company) for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (the Statement), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (the Listing Regulations).

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on our judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, we consider internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024.

(ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the loss of Rs. 4,09,348.00/- for the year ended on that date; and

(III) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of cash flows for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY MATTERS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and Belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act have been prepared by us and have been properly dealt by us in preparing this report

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) There is nothing to disclose which is having adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note to the financial statements,

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. The company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statement as regards its holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in Notification S.O. 3407(E) dated November 8, 2016 of Ministry of Finance, during the period from November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Based in Audit procedure performed and the representation provided to us by the management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the company and produced to us by the management.

Enclosure:- Annexure- A & B

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets. (B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

b) Pursuant to the companys programme of verifying fixed assets in a phased manner, physical verification of fixed assets was not conducted during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company

d) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representations of the management which we have relied upon, the loans given by the company during the financial year 2023-24 are in compliance with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iv) According to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company therefore reporting under this clause is not required.

(v) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. b) As of the year-end, according to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are disputed statutory dues outstanding on the company because Company has not filled GST Return for the financial year 2023-24 and Income tax Demand in the assessment year 2015 & 2019.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(vii) a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has obtained loans from the financial institution or debenture holders. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short-term basis which have been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) Since the company is not a Nidhi company, therefore this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company is covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the record of the company, the Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or Private Placement of Shares or fully or Partly Convertible Debentures during the Year.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the record of the company, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable.

(xvii) a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xviii) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xix) There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xx) The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of DARJEELING ROPEWAY CO LTD of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DARJEELING ROPEWAY CO LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.