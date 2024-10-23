Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Submission of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 as per attached Revised outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Appointment of CS

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at 104 Floor -1 Shreeji Darshan Tata Road No. 2 Roxy Cinema Opera House Girgaon Mumbai - 400 004 In inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 10th August, 2024 at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 3:40 P. M., has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 13th May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 104 Floor-1 Shreeji Darshan Tata Road No. 2 Roxy Cinema Opera House Girgaon Mumbai - 400 004 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 13th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. Please take note of the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Revised Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 104 Floor-1 Shreeji Darshan Tata Road No. 2 Roxy Cinema Opera House Girgaon Mumbai - 400 004 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., 12th February, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024