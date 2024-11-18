iifl-logo-icon 1
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd EGM

35.89
(4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Darjeeling Ropew CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Oct 202418 Nov 2024
Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 18th November, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome and summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. As per attached Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)
EGM17 Jan 20248 Feb 2024
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 17th January, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia, 1. Recommended appointment of M/s. K M Chauhan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Rajkot, (FRN: 125924W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 24 subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Decided to hold the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024 Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of EGM held on 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

