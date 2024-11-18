Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 17th January, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia, 1. Recommended appointment of M/s. K M Chauhan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Rajkot, (FRN: 125924W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 24 subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Decided to hold the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024 Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of EGM held on 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)