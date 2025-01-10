To, The Members,

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Limited

(Formerly known as Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited)

Your Directors present the 32nd Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULT:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the previous financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 is given below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 243.00 0 Other Income 1.62 0.06 Total Income 244.62 0.06 Total Expenses 219.06 52.18 Profit Before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items and Tax 23.95 (52.12) Exceptional Items 0.00 0 Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 0 Profit Before Tax 23.95 (52.12) Tax Expense: Current Tax 6.29 0 Deferred Tax 0.35 0 Profit for the period 17.31 (52.12) Earnings per share (EPS) Basic 1.53 (4.61) Diluted 1.53 (4.61)

2. OPERATIONS:

Total revenue for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 244.62 Lakhs compared to the total revenue of Rs. 0.06 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year. The Company has incurred Loss before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 23.95 Lakhs as compared to Loss before tax of Rs. (52.12) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. Net Profit for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 17.31 Lakhs as against Net Loss of Rs. (52.12) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no change in nature of Business of the Company.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 1,13,18,400/- comprising of 11,31,840 Equity shares of Rs. 10/-.

5. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous year - Nil).

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

7. TRANSFER TO OTHER EQUITY:

The loss of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 is transferred to Profit and Loss account of the Company under Reserves and Surplus (i.e. Other Equity).

8. WEBLINK FOR ANNUAL REPORT:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website www.software13.in

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Change in Registered Office of the Company:

Board of Directors has approved Change in registered office of the Company in their Board Meeting held on 7th December, 2024 from Plot No. OZ-13, Sipcot Hi-Tech SEZ, Oragadam, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu to No-42, Commercial Complex, Hiranandani Parks, Senthamangalam Village, Greater Chennai, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India 603 204, w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.

Change in Corporate Office of the Company where Books of Accounts of the Company are Kept & Maintained:

Board of Directors has approved Change in Corporate Office of the Company where books of accounts of the Company are kept and maintained in their Board Meeting held on 7th December, 2024 from Plot No. OZ-13, Sipcot Hi-Tech SEZ, Oragadam, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu to No-42, Commercial Complex, Hiranandani Parks, Senthamangalam Village, Greater Chennai, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India 603 204, w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.

10. CHANGE IN THE NAME OF THE COMPANY:

The Name of the Company is changed from Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited to Artificial Electronic Intelligent Material Limited in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 11th May, 2024.

BSE had approved Name Change of the Company to Artificial Electronic Intelligent Material Limited w.e.f. 12th July, 2024.

11. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

12. BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 9 (Nine) times viz., 26th May, 2023, 29th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 6th September, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 11th November, 2023, 7th December, 2023, 14th February, 2024 and 23rd March, 2024.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departure from the same,

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and Profit and Loss of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis,

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

Hence, the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for Corporate Social Responsibility.

15. COMMENT ON AUDITORS REPORT:

There were no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Auditors in their report on the financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Maintenance of cost records as specified under Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, GUARANTEES GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE AND SECURITIES PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013:

The details of loans, investment, guarantees and securities covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

17. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with the related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

18. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement across the organization. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the financial year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordance with the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Independent Auditors report.

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

19. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

Sr. No. Particulars (Rs. in Thousands) 1. Balance at the beginning of the year (10,516) 2. Current Years Profit 1,731 3. Amount of Securities Premium and other Reserves 2 Total (8785)

20. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 a. Foreign exchange earnings Nil Nil b. CIF value of imports Nil Nil c. Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil

21. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING / SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Holding / Subsidiary/Associate Company and Joint Venture.

22. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

23. STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.); Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees; Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees; Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management; Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Chairman of NRC had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/ Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

Knowledge Professional Conduct

Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties Role and functions

b) For Executive Directors:

Performance as leader

Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios Key set investment goal Professional conduct and integrity Sharing of information with Board. Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

24. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES:

A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY

The Company has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to review and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given for adherence to the Policy. The objective of the Policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company.

25. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the financial year 2023-24.

26. LOANS FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR:

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Suitable disclosures as required are provided in AS-18 which is forming the part of the notes to financial statement.

27. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN 1. Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam3,6,7 Non-Executive Director 02220039 2. Ms. Uma Nandam4 Whole-time Director 02220048 3. Mr. Vishaal Nandam6,7 Non-Executive Director 07318680 4. Mr. Karuppannan tamilselvan2,5 Non-Executive Director 09542029 5. Mr. Achal Kapoor2,5 Independent Director 09150394 6. Ms. Preeti Garg2,5 Independent Director 09662113 7. Ms. Uma Nandam Chief Financial Officer AFZPN3897G 8. Ms. Pratibha Dhanuka Company Secretary AIXPB8241M 9. Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu1 Independent Director 08320813 10. Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele3 Independent Director 09528399

1. Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 25th May, 2023.

2. Mr. Achal Kapoor has been appointed as Additional Independent Director, Ms. Preeti Garg has appointed as Additional Independent Director and Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan as

Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2023.

3. Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam has resigned from the post of Managing Director of the Company and Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 31st May, 2023.

4. Change in designation of Ms. Uma Nandam as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th September, 2023.

5. Regularization of Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan as Non-Executive Director, Mr. Anchal Kapoor as Independent Director and Ms. Preeti as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th September, 2024.

6. Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director and Mr. Vishaal Nandam has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024.

7. Regularaization of Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam as Non-Executive Director and Mr, Vishaal Nandam as Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 11th MAY, 2024.

Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report.

As per Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

28. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Mr. Anchal Kapoor and Ms. Preeti, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Directors. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Since the paid-up Capital of Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Turnover is less than Rs. 25 Crores therefore by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance does not form part of this Boards Report.

30. DEPOSITS:

As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year. Hence the Company has not defaulted in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.

31. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Board Committees, including the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution towards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of the Board, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors i.e. held on 31st March, 2024 the performances of Executive and Non- Executive Directors were evaluated in terms of their contribution towards the growth and development of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of the Expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactory for all the Directors of the Company.

32. STATUTORY AUDITOR:

M/s. D. G. M. S. & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 112187W), Jamnagar, were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Auditors report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 has been issued with an unmodified opinion, by the Statutory Auditors.

33. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Darshan Kinkhabwala, Proprietor of M/s. Kinkhabwala & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure II in Form MR-3. There are no adverse observations in the Secretarial Audit Report which call for explanation.

34. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook as per Annexure I to this Report.

35. DISCLOSURES:

A. Composition of Audit Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Audit committee as tabulated below, were held on 29th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 11th November, 2023, and 14th February, 2024 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu1 Chairman 0 0 Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele2 Member 1 1 Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam2 Member 1 1 Mr. Achal Kapoor3 Chairman 1 1 Ms. Preeti Garg4 Member 1 1 Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan4 Member 1 1

1 Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu has resigned from the post of chairman of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 25th May, 2023.

2 Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele and Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam had resigned as members of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 31st May, 2023. 3 Mr. Achal Kapoor has been appointed as chairman of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023. 4 Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan and Ms. Preeti Garg were appointed as members of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023.

B. Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of the members of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, as tabulated below, were held on 29th May, 2023, 6th September, 2023 and 23rd March, 2024 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meeting entitled No. of Committee Meeting attended Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu1 Chairman 1 1 Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele2 Member 1 1 Ms. Preeti Garg3 Chairman 3 3 Mr. Achal Kapoor4 Member 3 3 Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan4 Member 3 3

1Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu and Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele had resigned as chairman and member in the Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 25th May, 2023 and 31st May, 2023 respectively. 2 Ms. Preeti Garg was appointed as chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023. 3 Mr. Achal Kapoor and Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan had been appointed as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023.

C. Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of Stakeholders Relationship committee as tabulated below, were held on 6th September, 2023 and the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meeting entitled No. of Committee Meeting attended Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu1 Chairman 0 0 Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele2 Member 0 0 Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam2 Member 0 0 Ms. Preeti Garg3 Chairman 1 1 Mr. Achal Kapoor4 Member 1 1 Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan4 Member 1 1

1 Mr. Hidenobu Hitotsumatsu has resigned as chairman in the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 25th May, 2023.

2 Ms. Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele and Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam had resigned as members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 31st May, 2023. 3 Ms. Preeti Garg was been appointed as chairman of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023. 4 Mr. Achal Kapoor and Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan were appointed as members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 29th May, 2023.

36. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

37. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review

38. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of activities carried out by the Company.

39. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

As per direction of the SEBI, the shares of the Company are under compulsory demat form. The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories i.e., National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") and the Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISIN: INE072B01027. Presently shares are held in electronic and physical mode.

40. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

41. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The Companys Policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at

42. VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLE AND MENT VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable to the Company.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.