SectorIT - Software
Open₹353.15
Prev. Close₹360.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.78
Day's High₹353.15
Day's Low₹353.15
52 Week's High₹440.6
52 Week's Low₹5.91
Book Value₹17.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)599.15
P/E0
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.13
1.13
1.13
1.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.88
-1.05
-0.53
-0.38
Net Worth
0.25
0.07
0.6
0.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-20
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.28
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.14
-0.01
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-20
Op profit growth
-62.69
350.26
249.09
-38,228.24
EBIT growth
-74.19
1,342.71
-157.02
-51.13
Net profit growth
-74.19
1,062.34
-173.51
-52.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Eswara Rao Nandam
Whole Time Director
Uma Nandam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Dhanuka
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Independent Director
Preeti
Non Executive Director
Karuppannan Tamilselvan
Non Executive Director
Vishaal Nandam
Reports by Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Datasoft Application Software(India) Limited is mainly engaged in computer consultancy services and software development. Global IT service providers offer a range of end-to-end software development, digital services, IT business solutions, research and development services, technology infrastructure services, business process services, consulting and related supportfunctions. The Company commenced the software integration called Total, in domestic and the overseas market. It also started the mobile training academy called, Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001.
The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹353.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is ₹599.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is 0 and 20.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is ₹5.91 and ₹440.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 217.32%, 3 Years at 392.31%, 1 Year at 5997.29%, 6 Month at 460.16%, 3 Month at 61.81% and 1 Month at 17.59%.
