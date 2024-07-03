iifl-logo-icon 1
Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Share Price

353.15
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open353.15
  • Day's High353.15
  • 52 Wk High440.6
  • Prev. Close360.35
  • Day's Low353.15
  • 52 Wk Low 5.91
  • Turnover (lac)5.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.23
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)599.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Corporate Action

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 64.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.13

1.13

1.13

1.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.88

-1.05

-0.53

-0.38

Net Worth

0.25

0.07

0.6

0.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-20

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.28

-0.02

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.14

-0.01

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-20

Op profit growth

-62.69

350.26

249.09

-38,228.24

EBIT growth

-74.19

1,342.71

-157.02

-51.13

Net profit growth

-74.19

1,062.34

-173.51

-52.95

No Record Found

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Eswara Rao Nandam

Whole Time Director

Uma Nandam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Dhanuka

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Independent Director

Preeti

Non Executive Director

Karuppannan Tamilselvan

Non Executive Director

Vishaal Nandam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Datasoft Application Software(India) Limited is mainly engaged in computer consultancy services and software development. Global IT service providers offer a range of end-to-end software development, digital services, IT business solutions, research and development services, technology infrastructure services, business process services, consulting and related supportfunctions. The Company commenced the software integration called Total, in domestic and the overseas market. It also started the mobile training academy called, Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001.
Company FAQs

What is the Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd share price today?

The Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹353.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd is ₹599.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd is 0 and 20.91 as of 06 Jan '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd is ₹5.91 and ₹440.6 as of 06 Jan '25

What is the CAGR of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd?

Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 217.32%, 3 Years at 392.31%, 1 Year at 5997.29%, 6 Month at 460.16%, 3 Month at 61.81% and 1 Month at 17.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.14 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 64.85 %

