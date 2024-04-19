|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Apr 2024
|11 May 2024
|EGM 11/05/2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 11th May, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. Notice of EGM is enclosed here with. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) DATASOFT APPLICATION SOFTWARE (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.