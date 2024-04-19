EGM 11/05/2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 11th May, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. Notice of EGM is enclosed here with. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) DATASOFT APPLICATION SOFTWARE (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)