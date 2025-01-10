Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.13
1.13
1.13
1.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.88
-1.05
-0.53
-0.38
Net Worth
0.25
0.07
0.6
0.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
0.24
0.31
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.82
0.32
0.91
0.78
Fixed Assets
0.06
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
0.33
0.28
0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
121.66
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.33
0.38
0.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
0
-0.12
-0.02
Cash
0.88
0
0.65
0.31
Total Assets
0.83
0.33
0.93
0.79
