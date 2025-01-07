Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-20
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
107.66
97
59.33
55.33
Other costs
-0.12
-0.34
-0.1
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
207.33
579.33
168.66
81.33
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.34
-0.07
-0.02
OPM
-215
-576.33
-128
-36.66
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.28
-0.02
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.28
-0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.28
-0.02
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-74.19
1,062.34
-173.51
-52.95
NPM
-123.5
-478.5
-41.16
56
