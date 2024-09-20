|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Decided to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome and Summary of Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.