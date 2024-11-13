Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 3rd January, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at No - 42, Commercial Complex, Hiranandani Parks, Senthamangalam Village, Greater Chennai, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu - 603 204 which commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Noting of resignation of Ms. Uma Nandam from the Post of Chief Financial officer of the Company w.e.f 3rd January, 2025. 2. Appointment of Mr. M Palanisamy as Chief Financial officer of the Company w.e.f 3rd January, 2025.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at No - 42 Commercial Complex Hiranandani Parks Senthamangalam Village Vadakkupattu Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu India 603 204 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. No - 42, Commercial Complex, Hiranandani Parks, Senthamangalam Village, Greater Chennai, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India, 603 204, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:20 P.M. has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Allotment of 1,58,34,000 No. of Equity shares on preferential basis We would like to inform you that, pursuant to the special resolution passed on September 20, 2024 by the members of the Company in the 32nd Annual General Meeting and in pursuance of the In-principal approval Letter No. LOD/PREF/AM/FIP/1053/2024-25 dated October 04, 2024 of BSE Limited, the Board of Directors have approved the allotment of 1,58,34,000 (One Crore Fifty-Eight Lakhs Thirty-Four Thousand) no. of equity shares at a Face Value of Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 18/- each per equity share (including premium of Rs. 8/- per equity share) on preferential basis to the Promoters and Non-Promoters

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 21st August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at registered office of the Company Situated at No - 42 Commercial Complex Hiranandani Parks Senthamangalam Village Vadakkupattu Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu India - 603 204 to discuss and consider agenda mentioned in the Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) read with circulars / notifications / directions issued if any, and in connection with our prior intimation dated August 16, 2024, we wish you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Limited (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 21, 2024 has considered and approved the agenda as per outcome attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Rectification and correction on Board Meeting held on 21/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at No - 42 Commercial Complex Hiranandani Parks Senthamangalam Village Vadakkupattu Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu India- 603 204 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th August, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.15 P.M. has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

DATASOFT APPLICATION SOFTWARE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Compnay will be held on Saturday 6th July 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at .... (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)

DATASOFT APPLICATION SOFTWARE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at No - 42 Commercial Complex Hiranandani Parks Senthamangalam Village Greater Chennai Vadakkupattu Kanchipuram Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu India 603204 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 27th May, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:45 P.M. has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Friday, 19th April, 2024 at No - 42, Commercial Complex, Hiranandani Parks, Senthamangalam Village, Greater Chennai, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India - 603204 which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M., has considered and approved to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Saturday, 11th May, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 23rd March, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M., inter-alia; has considered and approved agendas as per attachment

