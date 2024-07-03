Datasoft Applications Software (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Datasoft Application Software(India) Limited is mainly engaged in computer consultancy services and software development. Global IT service providers offer a range of end-to-end software development, digital services, IT business solutions, research and development services, technology infrastructure services, business process services, consulting and related supportfunctions. The Company commenced the software integration called Total, in domestic and the overseas market. It also started the mobile training academy called, Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001.